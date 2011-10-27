British Police Discover "The Hub", The Secret Phone At The centre Of Phone Hacking Scandal

Not an actual picture of the phone.

Photo: Flickr/Phil Whitehouse

The News of the World‘s mysterious “hub phone” has been uncovered by the Metropolitan Police, reports The Independent in an exclusive story.The phone is believed to have been at the centre of this summer’s huge hacking scandal that eventually lead to the demise of Britain’s biggest selling Sunday paper.



The Independent reports that the phone is believed to have been used to illegally access 1,150 numbers between 2004 and 2006. The phone was registered to News International, located on the news desk at News of the World, and every phone call was logged.

Despite this, it was never investigated during News International’s internal investigations into phone hacking.

So who knew about the phone? And who covered it up?

