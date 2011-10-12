This Chinese Village Is So Rich It Built A Fake 'Great Wall' And 'Arc De Triomphe'

Photo: ap

Huaxi, in Jiangsu Province, is not your average Chinese village.In the past few decades it has transformed from a sleepy farming town to a surreal version of utopia where every person is entitled to free healthcare and education, a luxurious home, and cooking oil.



It is home to a “World Park” filled with replicas of the world’s most iconic landmarks, from the Statue of Liberty to the Arc de Triomphe.

And it’s putting the finishing touches on a glossy green skyscraper, set to become the world’s 15th tallest building.

Of course, life in this idyllic town comes at a cost. Residents work seven days a week, often in Huaxi’s industrial plants, and if you leave, you lose it all.

Thanks to photographer Bert van Dijk, who was kind enough to share some snapshots with us.

