The Rich Dystopian Chinese Village Of Huaxi Just Bought Its Own Air Fleet

A village in China just bought its own air fleet.



From Xinhua:

A VILLAGE in east China’s Jiangsu Province has announced plans to buy 20 aircrafts for pilot training and tourism, after the government said it would open low-altitude airspace to private planes.

Huaxi, the richest village in China, said it would have its own fleet of aircraft in the next five years, with the aim of establishing a pilot training base.

What is Huaxi? This amazing 8-minute video will help clear that right up. It’s a village where everyone has a huge luxurious house, a luxury car (Beemers, Benzs, etc.), free cooking oil, clothes, healthcare, etc, and all they have to do is work 7 days a week for the village industrial operations, milling steel or some such industry.

Oh, and you can never leave. If you do, you lose everything. But just to make it easier to stay, the city has built replicas of the Eiffel Tour, the Sydney Opera House, and the Arc de Triumf to bring the world close to home.



