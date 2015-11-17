Huawei created a battery that could dramatically cut the time it takes to charge your smartphone

Huawei recently unveiled two prototype batteries that can fully charge in a matter of minutes, showing how tech companies are getting closer to engineering batteries with better staying power.

A big hurdle phone makers have yet to overcome is improving battery life in smartphones. That’s largely because longer battery life comes hand-in-hand with larger batteries, and we’re reluctant to let smartphones get thicker.

But more tech companies are looking into including batteries that last longer and charge in 10 minutes or less, providing consumers with the ability to use their smartphones for longer periods of time.

Huawei changed battery chemistry to improve the charge time in two prototypes, BBC reported. The Chinese tech giant used heteroatoms, atoms that are not carbon or hydrogen, to increase charging speed without sacrificing lifespan.

The lower capacity prototype charges to 68% in two minutes, while the higher capacity prototype reaches 48% in five minutes.

However, the lower capacity battery is not big enough to run a smartphone for very long, but the higher capacity one could allow for up to 10 hours of extra talk time.

Huawei is not the only company looking to improve phone batteries.

Samsung recently

announced that it has been working on a new smartphone battery that could extend usage by up to 21 hours by making the batteries denser.

Additionally, the latest iOS9 update for the iPhone addressed battery life. The operating system is more efficient, allowing for an extra hour of battery life. It also introduced a Low Power mode you can turn on to increase battery life when you’re low.

