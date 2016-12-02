Huawei has taken the next step in setting the standard for 5G

Scarlett Johansson with the Huawei P9. (Source: Huawei)

Chinese telecom group Huawei garnered approval for polar coding on Tuesday, which gives it a leg up in its attempt to lead the pack for 5G, according to Financial Times.

The technology increases the efficiency of processor chips and bolsters wireless connections. This will increase the performance of 5G-enabled chips, allowing them to support larger data demands.

The battle to set the lead for next-generation technology will give not only the company, but China itself, more sway in terms laying out the future of technology.

5G networks will have more advanced capabilities than their predecessors, according to the Next Generation Mobile Networks Alliance. These improvements will include capabilities like data load rates in excess of several tons of megabytes per second, enhanced coverage, and a significant reduction in latency — the amount of time between when data is sent from a connected device to when it arrives back to the same device.

5G will be instrumental in the next evolution of connected devices, including cars, smart homes, and wearables, due to its superior network speeds (10 times faster than 4G) and capacity (1,000 times the capacity of 4G). ABI Research predicts that the rollout of 5G wireless technology will generate $247 billion in revenue for mobile broadband operators in 2025.

The importance of being at the forefront of the burgeoning technology has led European governments to implement strategies to ensure they don’t get left behind. And US mobile operators, Verizon and AT&T, have already begun testing 5G networks.

The advent of 5G will be the next battlefront in the wireless industry, which is currently in a state of flux. AT&T and Verizon have dominated the carrier market over the past seven years while T-Mobile and Sprint have struggled to gain subscribers. Then in 2013, T-Mobile tweaked its strategy to turn around its business.

This move, along with slowing smartphone adoption and other forces in the mobile industry, killed the two-year contract and initiated an ongoing price war between carriers. The movement away from the contract model is not only changing the way carriers operate, it’s affecting the myriad of industries that rely on carriers’ services.

Consumers are actually becoming more loyal to their current wireless operator even as competition between the carriers intensifies.

The wireless carriers are not only battling over device financing, they’re also trying to woo consumers through attractive data packages.

Intensified competition between carriers has lengthened the smartphone replacement cycle, posing a challenge for mobile software developers and handset makers.

With phone subscriber growth stagnating, carriers will look to alternative sources of revenue, including connected cars, tablets, and IoT devices, to drive growth.

The upcoming spectrum auction, the latest ruling on net neutrality, and new technology, will change the face of the broader wireless industry in next few years.

Examines the impact of T-Mobile’s Un-Carrier movement on the wireless industry.

Forecasts how the death of the two-year contract will impact the broader mobile industry.

Identifies how carriers are helping facilitate the growth of mobile video consumption.

Explains the changing nature of subscriptions and the growing importance of connected devices.

Discusses what changes and challenges the wireless industry will face over the next five years.

