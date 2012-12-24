Oh Geez, Now There's An Android Phone That's Almost As Big As Your Kindle Fire

If you thought Samsung’s Galaxy Note was absurdly large, things are only going to get worse in 2013.



This weekend, a Huawei executive showed off the company’s next phone, a massive Android device with a 6.1-inch display. For reference, that’s only slightly smaller than Amazon’s Kindle Fire tablet.

Insane.

Huawei will officially unveil the phone at the Consumer Electronics Show next month.

Below you’ll find a video of the device, which was first spotted by Engadget.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

