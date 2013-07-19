HUAWEI SPIES FOR CHINA: Ex-Head Of The CIA And NSA

Michael Hayden. Photo: Getty/Mark Wilson

In an interview with the Australian Financial Review, the former head of America’s Central Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency has said Huawei spies for the Chinese Government.

The retired spy master and four-star general Michael Hayden said the world’s largest telecoms infrastructure provider, in his “professional judgement” passes information to the Chinese state.

He told the newspaper that in recent years, Huawei was attempting to establish a bigger footprint in the United States and wanted him to endorse their presence.

“I reviewed Huawei’s briefing paper. But God did not make enough slides on Huawei to convince me that having them involved in our critical communications infrastructure was going to be OK. This was my considered view, based on a four-decade career as an intelligence officer.”

The company’s global cyber security officer John Suffolk strongly denied the claims.

In the article, it is reported that Huawei’s chairperson Sun Yafang previously worked for the Ministry of State Security, China’s foreign intelligence service.

Its founder Ren Zhengfei, was a deputy director in the People’s Liberation Army’s Information Engineering Academy, which is responsible for telecommunications research.

Read more here.

Now read: Kevin Rudd’s Labor Party Will Look At A Free-Trade Deal With China In A “Fresh Light”



Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.