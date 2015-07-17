A leaker just revealed a load of information about Google's next Nexus phone

The rumoured next generation Nexus will feature a fingerprint scanner and advanced battery charging technology, according to smartphone leaker Evan Blass.

Blass, who runs the @evleaks Twitter account and used to make a living leaking details about smartphones, made the claims in a series of tweets.

The inclusion of a fingerprint scanner would make sense. Google added support for fingerprint scanners in the developer preview version of its next Android update, currently codenamed Android M.

The addition of a fingerprint scanner is a move to keep pace with Apple, which debuted its TouchID fingerprint scanner on the iPhone 5S in 2013.

The Android M functionality aims to let users set devices with scanners to only unlock, or approve certain actions like in-app or Android Pay purchases, after the user has proven their identity on it.

The next Nexus battery charging improvements will reportedly come in the shape of a USB Type-C port. USB Type-C is an upgraded port that promises to let users charge handsets three to five times faster.

None of the rumours are official, and at the time of publishing Nexus manufacturer Huawei hadn’t responded to Business Insider’s request for comment. Google told Business Insider “it does not comment on rumour and speculation.”

Blass’ comments follow widespread speculation about Google’s Nexus plans. Prior reports from Android Police claim Google is planning to release two Nexus smartphones this year.

The first will reportedly be built by LG and come with a 5.2in screen. The second will reportedly be built by Huawei and feature a larger 5.7in display.

You can see Blass’ complete series of tweets below.

Huawei Nexus sounds impressive so far: 5.7″ QHD w/ metal body, SD820 SoC, fingerprint reader. Ships Q4.

— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 15, 2015

