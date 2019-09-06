Huawei is on the verge of releasing its first major smartphone since being blacklisted by the US. Here's everything we know about it so far.

Reuters

Huawei is preparing to launch its Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro smartphones later this month.

The phones will represent Huawei’s first major product launch since being blacklisted by the United States in May.

It’s unclear whether the phones will be able to use Google’s popular Android operating system and apps.

Here’s a look at what to expect from the Mate 30 Pro.

There have been many questions about Huawei’s future ever since the United States effectively blacklisted the Chinese tech giant in May. But that hasn’t stopped the company from pushing forward with its next major smartphone launch.

The company announced on September 1 that it plans to unveil its new Mate 30 smartphones at an event in Munich, Germany, later this month.

The Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro will be the follow-ups to the company’s current flagships, the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. The launch will mark a crucial moment for Huawei as the firm’s first major smartphone launch since the US government placed it on an entity list that prevents it from working with American companies earlier this year.



That means Huawei, which is currently the second-largest smartphone maker in the world, won’t be able to work with American companies like Google without a government licence. Google operates the Android smartphone platform, which powers more than 86% of mobile phones around the world.

Here’s a look at what we’re expecting to see from the Mate 30 Pro.

The announcement date is set for September 19.

Huawei will announce its Mate 30 series of smartphones on September 19, the company recently posted on Twitter. It’s unclear when the new devices will actually be released, but last year the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro were available to purchase in some markets on the same day they were unveiled in October. The larger 7.2-inch Mate 20 X launched a few days later.

It’s unclear whether it will have Google’s Android.

Considering Huawei has not been removed from the US Commerce Department’s Entity List, there’s a possibility the new phone won’t be able to use Google’s Android software or the search giant’s popular collection of apps, like Maps and Gmail.

A Google spokesperson recently told Reuters that the Mate 30 cannot be sold with Google’s software and apps because of the blacklisting. Huawei also said in August that it wasn’t sure whether the Mate 30 would be able to run on Android when asked by Business Insider.

But Huawei’s Vincent Pang said during a media event at the end of August that the company doesn’t have any current plans to launch a new smartphone powered by its own Harmony OS operating system, per CNET. That suggests it plans to stick with Android for upcoming launches like the Mate 30.

The phone may have four cameras arranged in a circular cutout.

Shona Ghosh/Business Insider The Huawei P30.

The P30 smartphone that Huawei unveiled earlier this year has four rear-mounted cameras, and there’s a good chance the Mate 30 will inherit that quad-camera arrangement, too. Unlike the P30, however, the Mate 30 is expected to include a circular cutout on the back, as shown in leaked images from Pricebaba and prominent gadget leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer.

Huawei’s teaser for its September 19 event further fuelled such speculation, since it prominently features a circle that resembles a camera.

It could also have a 6.6-inch curved display.

Huawei The Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

The leaked renderings from Pricebaba and Hemmerstoffer also suggest the phone will have curved edges and a 6.6-inch display. Like the Mate 20 Pro, the Mate 30 Pro will also reportedly have a wide notch near the top of the screen for its front-facing cameras.

It will likely run on a next-generation Huawei processor.

REUTERS/Jason Lee

Huawei typically develops its own processors for its smartphones, much like Apple, and the Mate 30 is likely to be no different. Since the P30 and Mate 20 both run on Huawei’s Kirin 980 chip and its Mate 10 predecessor is powered by the company’s older Kirin 970 processor, it’s looking like the Mate 30 will feature a new Kirin 990 chipset. The Mate 30 will also work with 5G networks, according to Reuters.

