Huawei Has Big Plans To Woo Aussie Smartphone Users And A Budget To Match

Huawei’s new Australian chief executive James Zhao wants the tech giant to be the nation’s No 3 supplier of smartphones and mobile broadband devices.

The Australian spoke to Zhao, a former radio engineer and 10-year veteran at Huawei, at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. He said the company was keen to ditch any negativity it had attracted since being dumped from the National Broadband Network over security concerns.

Huawei is halfway through a five-year plan to become one of the top two telco equipment makers by revenue in Australia, pulling in $368m in 2012.

To help Zhao increase its smartphone presence, Huawei will embark on a big marketing push in Australia, according to its Australia chairman John Lord.

“…there is no doubt the marketing that goes into consumer devices will be a lot bigger this year than we have done before,” Lord said.

“Around the world we are the third-largest smartphone provider. Only Apple and Samsung beat us. But in Australia we are nowhere near that, so the opportunity for us in Australia is really good.”

