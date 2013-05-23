China-Based Huawei Vows Revenge On U.S. Competitors Who Drag Its Name Through The Mud

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei

Huawei’s U.S. enterprise unit, which has been trying to take business from Cisco, HP, Dell and IBM, is sick of U.S. tech companies dragging its name through the mud.



And it wants payback.

“Our competitors are not being nice to us. We’re not going to be nice to them,” Rob Claus, vice president of channels for Huawei Enterprise, said earlier this week at a conference with US business partners in Cupertino, Calif.

Claus’ comments were first reported Wednesday by CRN’s Joe Kovar.

This means Huawei is going to be more aggressive in marketing its products, one source told us. Huawei is going to pitch itself as more innovative than US enterprise tech rivals.

Huawei has 70,000 R&D engineers out of a total head count of 140,000, the source said. So it can innovate on its own and doesn’t have to buy other companies to bring in new tech.

According to the CRN report, Claus said HP, Cisco and Dell tend to buy new technologies instead of developing them on their own. Huawei, on the other hand, prefers to build its own technology.

“Huawei doesn’t acquire. We innovate,” said Claus, as reported by CRN.

Huawei has had a rough time in the US. It’s been accused of stealing trade secrets from Cisco and Motorola. Cisco CEO Jon Chambers has been a vocal critic of Huawei. “They don’t always play by the rules,” Chambers told The Wall Street Journal last April.

Last October, a U.S. congressional committee labelled Huawei a national security threat and warned U.S. telecom carriers not to do business with it. Last month, Huawei said it would stop trying to sell to U.S. carriers but would continue selling to U.S. enterprises.

Huawei’s founder, Ren Zhengfei, used to be an engineer with China’s People Liberation Army. He’s led Huawei since founding it 26 years ago, and earlier this month did his first-ever media interview.

In the interview, Zhengfei denied that Huawei had anything to do with cyberattacks against the US government.

