Check Out The Crazy IPhone Ripoff That Just Came From Chinese Smartphone Maker Huawei

Steve Kovach

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei introduced a new smartphone today called the Ascend P7. On the outside, it looks a lot like every other smartphone out there.

But the operating system, a redesigned version of Android, looks like Huawei picked apart Apple’s new iOS design pixel by pixel. It has the same “flat” design scheme with bright colours that Apple introduced last year with iOS 7.

Here’s the Ascend P7:

Huawei Ascend P7Nowhere Else

And here’s an iPhone running iOS 7:

Apple ios 7 running on white iPhone 5Apple

Huawei isn’t alone though. Both HTC and Samsung introduced similar flat designs in their new flagship phones.

Here’s the new HTC One:

Htc one blinkfeedSteve Kovach/Business Insider

And the new Samsung Galaxy S5:

Samsung Galaxy S5 settings menuSteve Kovach/Business Insider

