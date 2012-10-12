Chinese Newspaper Demands Retaliation After US Report On Huawei And ZTE

Photo: ExclusivelyHD via YouTube

Chinese telecom companies Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp. were thrown into the limelight this week when the House Intelligence Committee issued a report warning American companies to avoid doing business with them.The report accused Huawei and ZTE of being a threat to the America’s national security.



But both companies criticised the report for pandering to politics, and for being shy on specifics. Many have feared that such moves could spark a trade war between the two countries.

Now, Huanqiu – the Chinese edition of Global Times tabloid, that is owned and published by the People’s Daily, which is in turn owned by the Chinese communist party – has published an editorial calling for retaliation against American companies.

It is often argued that Huanqiu’s editorials are not an indicative of government policy, but the piece does reflect worsening Sino-U.S. relations around the Huawei-ZTE issue.

Here’s an excerpt from the piece titled “The U.S. Must Be Subjected to Retaliation for Creating Trouble for Chinese Companies” via ChinaScope:

“The Huanqiu editorial asserted, “China needs to be serious about protecting its own enterprises. It should have the courage and the willingness to use state power to retaliate against those countries that make trouble for China’s enterprises.

China must take action to let the United States and Europe understand that, if Chinese enterprises encounter trouble in their countries, their companies in China will then become scapegoats. Now is the time for China to show its determination to the United States and Europe.”

