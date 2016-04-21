An NYC restaurant created a healthy and delicious version of a sundae bar

NYC’s Hu Kitchen serves up paleo-diet-friendly food with a focus on fresh, organic, unprocessed ingredients.
The restaurant’s mashbar is a healthier version of a sundae bar that’s ideal for creating a hearty and satisfying snack.
Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Stephen Parkhurst
Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.