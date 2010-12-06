Hu Jintao Warns Obama That Korea Situation Could Spiral Out Of Control

Joe Weisenthal

The Wikileaks already hinted that China was tiring of the North Korean albatross, and despite its enigmatic calls for “Six-Party Talks” after the recent shelling, it continues to make more noises about wanting to change the status quo.

In a phone call today, Hu Jintao told Obama that the situation is in danger of spinning “out of control” according to Reuters. At a minimum it suggests that the recent lack of shelling is not some indication of a peace breakout.

Combine with South Korea’s apparent preparations for a collapse of the north, it seems obvious that this story is just getting going (again).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

home-us korea