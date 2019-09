Photo: By Yelp.com on flickr

The hottest party in the world is happening in Washington DC tonight.It’s the State Diner that Obama is hosting for visting Chinese President Chinese Premier.



Two Wall Street CEOs (and their wives) were invited.

Can you guess who they were?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.