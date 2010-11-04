Adding Insult To Injury: Forbes Just Named Obama As The Second Most Powerful Person In The World

Photo: The White House via Flickr

Forbes’ list of the World’s Most Powerful People out today is already calling the election a major blow to power.Obama falls from first to second in the annual list because:



Obama’s Democrats suffered a mighty blow in U.S. midterm elections, with the president decisively losing support of the House of Representatives, and barely holding onto the Senate. It’s quite a come-down for last year’s most powerful person, who after enacting widespread reforms in his first two years in office will be hard-pressed to implement his agenda in the next two.

Who takes his place? You guessed it, Hu Jintao, up from number two last year.

The rest of the list, which is basically a measure of who can shape the world to his whim, includes King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia, Vladimir Putin, The Pope, Angela Merkel, David Cameron, Ben Bernanke, Sonia Ghandi, and Bill Gates.

