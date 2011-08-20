Nexus Prime With Ice Cream Sandwich Might Be Headed To Verizon

Photo: Google

Who said August is a slow month for consumer tech news? And don’t even get me started on the HP webOS business. That’s another post – or three – entirely.Hot on the heels of leaked details regarding Droid Bionic and Droid HD comes more interesting tidbits regarding the next flagship “pure Google” phone, Nexus Prime. A tipster told us earlier today that the “Samsung Prime” has been kicking around Verizon Wireless’ halls as of late, and its specifics match up nicely with what we know about Nexus Prime. Specifically, that it’ll ship with Android 4 “Ice Cream Sandwich” and sport a full 720p (1280 x 720) display.



A second source separately said Samsung is readying a smartphone with a 720p display, and that it’ll be the largest phone screen on the market when it launches later this year. Since Dell Killed off the Streak and its 5″ display, the Samsung Infuse 4G’s 4.5″ screen is just about the biggest on the market right now, so the recent rumours about an Ice Cream-toting Sammy with a 4.65″ display might have some weight to them. Actually, the most recent rumours have Prime’s screen sized at 4.5″, but may actually be a bit larger than that. And while I haven’t personally jumped on the giant screen smartphone bandwagon, it does make some kind of sense that 720p resolution really demands a larger display.

Screen sizes aside, if Prime is in fact headed to Verizon, it would be Big Red’s first Nexus device. Wherever it lands, we may well see Nexus Prime and Ice Cream Sandwich hit store shelves just over a month from now, in October. Which, of course is when the rumour mill is betting iPhone 5 will launch. Set us up nicely for a Fall filled with fanboy flamewar fun, no?

This post originally appeared at TechnoBuffalo.

