This Is The Cutest Thing We've Ever Seen On CNBC's Squawk Box!

It’s take your children to work day. Looks like the anchors and guests on CNBC’s Squawk Box are participating in full force.



From left to right, we have Blake Kernen, Kimiko and Natalie (daughters of Matt Quayle, CNBC’s executive producer and the husband of anchor Becky Quick), Rory Fleming (son of Morgan Stanley President Greg Fleming, who is a guest host today), and Scott Kernen.

Supposedly, they will be joined by the Sorkin boys and Quick’s youngest son Kyle later in the program.

Awwwwwww.

Photo: CNBC

