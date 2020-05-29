The US's old Cold War playbook won't work against China

Reuters/Jonathan Ernst President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 9, 2017.

During the Cold War, the US used its economic influence to isolate and ultimately weaken the Soviet Union.

Now, as the US lurches toward a similar confrontation with China, a new balance of economic power, in which China has much more sway than the Soviet Union did, means the old Cold War playbook doesn’t apply.

Editor’s Note: Guest columnist Edward Alden is filling in for Kimberly Ann Elliott this week.

During the Cold War, the United States created and led two quite different international trading systems.

The first, and by far the better known, was the open, multilateral trading system. Its aim was to expand free trade and market principles around the world, and it culminated after the Cold War in the creation of the World Trade Organisation in 1995. What began with just 23 nations in the aftermath of World War II, with the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, today includes 164 countries from every corner of the globe. Most significantly, the United States welcomed China into the WTO in 2001, bringing into the fold its former Cold War-era adversary.

The second system was far less known and has been far less written about in the history books. It was a web of export controls and sanctions intended to deny advanced technologies to the Soviet Union and its allies. Organised under the opaque Coordinating Committee on Multilateral Export Controls, or CoCom, the United States and its allies mustered a collaborative and ultimately successful effort to weaken the technological capabilities of the Soviet Union.

Now, it appears, the United States is trying to do the same to China.

Associated Press A man in a face mask walks past a Huawei retail store in Beijing, May 18, 2020.

In the past week, the Trump administration has stiffened sanctions against China’s telecommunications giant Huawei, intending to cut off the supply of semiconductors that is critical to Huawei’s smartphones and to its 5G telecoms networks, the largest in the world. The move follows a concerted campaign by the US to pressure allies such as Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and Australia to end all business with Huawei.

The administration is also aggressively stepping up efforts to force American companies out of China and lure them back to the United States. All of this comes on top of the two-year trade war that has seen the average US tariff on Chinese imports rise from just 3% to nearly 20%.

Since the start of his presidency, analysts have debated whether Donald Trump’s goal was to open new trade opportunities and balance the economic relationship with China, or to decouple the US economy from a China that was seen as implacably hostile. Both camps have had strong advocates within the Trump administration, but this debate appears resolved now: The United States is moving firmly in the direction of the decoupling and wants to draft the rest of the world into that effort.

It is a high-risk strategy. Unlike the Soviet Union, which was a nuclear superpower built on the back of an inward, developing economy, China today is a modern, technologically advancing society. Unlike the Soviet Union, which was largely an autarkic country, China’s economy – thanks in no small part to its WTO membership – is deeply integrated with the rest of the world. It currently exports and imports more than any other country, including the United States.

Associated Press Chinese police stand guard in front of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, May 20, 2020.

The shift in US policy is ironic, of course, because it was the United States that believed most firmly that China would become a “responsible stakeholder” in institutions like the WTO.

Instead, China has disappointed in its lax compliance with WTO rules and the increasingly assertive state role in the economy under the leadership of Xi Jinping. A new White House strategy toward China released last week concludes that the Chinese Communist Party has “chosen instead to exploit the free and open rules-based order and attempt to reshape the international system in its favour.”

The pressing question now is whether such an about-face by the United States, from the embrace of China as a valuable trading partner to a concerted effort to weaken it economically, can succeed. The triumph of Cold War export controls was largely a product of unity among Western allies. There were cracks to be sure – the US and Germany squabbled over the sale of fibre optic cables to Russia shortly after the fall of the Berlin Wall, for example. But for the most part there was strong agreement on the need to constrain Soviet technological capabilities, civilian as well as military.

There are almost insurmountable hurdles in trying to do that to China today. Most Western companies continue to depend overwhelmingly on China for their electronics supply chain. Apple, for example, has no viable alternative currently for assembling its smartphones, and has doubled down on its production in China.

For US allies, the economic calculations are also far more complicated than they were during the Cold War. Europe and Japan felt gravely threatened by Soviet military power, but traded little with the Soviet bloc. Economic sanctions aimed at the Soviet Union were a relatively cost-free exercise. The same is not remotely true with China.

China is Germany’s third-largest trading partner, just behind the US and France. It is the second-largest trading partner for Japan and Canada. Australia exports more to China than to its next five largest trading partners combined. And Huawei’s dominance in building 5G networks mean that many countries are dependent on Chinese-made technology for the rollout of networks that will be critical to their future innovation and prosperity.

China also has far more ways to retaliate against the United States and other countries than the old Soviet Union ever did. China dominates production in critical products such as rare earth minerals that are used in a broad range of industries and consumer goods, everything from computers and smartphones to electric vehicles and solar panels.

And in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, China produces nearly half of the world’s exports of much-needed personal protective equipment like masks and surgical gowns. Export restraints on these and other products could do enormous harm to the United States, and many other countries, at the worst possible time.

That vulnerability is a big reason why the United States is trying to reduce its dependence on China. There are sound reasons to be wary of China’s technological ambitions. But a full-scale effort to contain its progress is likely to be a bridge too far. The United States matters much less in the world economy than it did half a century ago, and its closest allies are torn between old allegiances and the new economic balance of power.

A better strategy would be one that Trump has eschewed with his “America First” agenda. The United States should sit down with its friends in Europe, Japan and elsewhere to identify sectors in which they all need to reduce their dependence on China, while working together to restrict a small portion of sensitive trade with the least possible disruption to the broader gains from commerce with China.

The United States and its allies made a fateful decision when they chose to welcome China into the open multilateral trading system nearly two decades ago. As a bet on Chinese reform, that gamble so far looks like a poor one. But it’s too late to turn back the clock. What’s needed instead is a delicate balancing act between engaging China and isolating it where appropriate. The old Cold War playbook will not work this time around.

Edward Alden is a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and the Ross Distinguished Visiting Professor at Western Washington University.

