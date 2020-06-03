'X-Men' star Evan Peters apologised for 'unknowingly' retweeting a video of police tackling a protester

- “X-Men: Days of Future Past” star Evan Peters apologised for retweeting a video of police tackling a protester.
- The caption on the original uploader’s post read: “I can watch these piece of s— looters get tackled all day!!”
- Peters, who is also known for his role in “American Horror Story,” said he “unknowingly retweeted” the video.
- “I’m deeply upset it got on my newsfeed. I sincerely apologise if anyone was offended. I support black lives matter wholeheartedly,” he wrote.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
“American Horror Story” favourite Evan Peters has posted an apology after “unknowingly” retweeting a video of police tackling a protester.
Yesterday (June 2) was Blackout Tuesday on social media in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, and anti-racism demonstrations are currently taking place in the US and across the globe.
A retweet from Peters’ account on Tuesday included a video of someone watching news footage showing police tackling someone at the scene of a protest. The caption on the original uploader’s post read: “I can watch these piece of shit looters get tackled all day!!”
The retweet then caused outrage among his followers, and Evan posted a black square to his feed in support of Blackout Tuesday.
He also undid the retweet and wrote the following on Twitter: “I don’t condone the guy watching the news at all in the video which I have deleted. I unknowingly retweeted it.
“I’m deeply upset it got on my newsfeed. I sincerely apologise if anyone was offended. I support black lives matter wholeheartedly.”
I don’t condone the guy watching the news at all in the video which I have deleted. I unknowingly retweeted it. I’m deeply upset it got on my newsfeed. I sincerely apologize if anyone was offended. I support black lives matter wholeheartedly.
— Evan Peters (@Evan_Peters) June 2, 2020
Elsewhere, Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse revealed that he’d been arrested in a Black Lives Matter protest this week, saying: “I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica…
“It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement.
“This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing.”
Read more from Digital Spy:
AHS season 10: Ryan Murphy shares cryptic “clue”
AHS s10 delay and spin-off status revealed
Sarah Paulson wants to direct AHS spin-off series
American Horror Story S10: All you need to know
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.