The Future Of Mobile Development: HTML5 Vs. Native Apps [SLIDE DECK]

What’s better? Native apps downloaded to our devices, and engineered specifically for Android, iOS and other mobile platforms? Or Web apps — written in HTML5 and related Web technologies — which are housed on the Web and run across all mobile platforms and devices?



BI Intelligence tackles these questions in this deck on the future of mobile development. We look at the differences between HTML5 and native apps, and analyse the short-term and long-term prospects, as well as the current performance gap between the two.

We’ve posted the deck here. We hope you enjoy it.

BI Intelligence is a new research and analysis service focused on mobile computing and the Internet. Subscribers can download the entire deck as a PDF or PowerPoint, as well as any of the individual charts from the presentation. Please sign up for a free trial here.

