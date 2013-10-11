The Battle For Mobile's Future: The Mobile Web Vs. App Stores [SLIDE DECK]

What’s better? Native apps downloaded to our devices from proprietary app stores, and engineered specifically for Android, iOS and other mobile platforms? Or Web apps — written in HTML5 and related Web technologies — which are housed on the Web and run across all mobile platforms and devices?

BI Intelligence tackles these questions in this slide show derived from our recent in-depth coverage on the future of mobile. We look at the differences between HTML5 and native apps, and analyse the short-term and long-term prospects, as well as the current performance gap between the two.

Is it too late for HTML5? Will the native app tidal wave overwhelm it and relegate HTML5 mobile Web apps to permanent second-class status?

In our reports, we state our case for why HTML5 — the latest mobile-friendly version of the Web’s publishing language — is in better shape than it appears to be.

