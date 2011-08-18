These Are The HTML5 Apps That Scare The Pants Off Apple

Photo: iPlayboy

It’s no secret that app developers aren’t too pleased with Apple’s in-app subscription rules.While consumers may not feel the burden — in fact, it’s easier on them — you can bet the developers taking a 30% cut every time someone purchases a book or subscribes to a magazine within their app do.



To skirt around Apple’s in-app purchases, there’s an increasing trend of developers turning to web-based HTML5 apps to sell their stuff. That way, they get to keep 100% of the revenues, and get to reach consumers on Apple’s iDevices.

It also helps developers make just one app that works on multiple devices. There’s no need to worry about app store approvals, Android fragmentation, and other rules or regulations. All the consumer needs is a tablet or smartphone that can display HTML5.

Apple famously touted the power of HTML5 last year during the whole Adobe Flash battle. Now developers are using the same technology as a weapon against Apple’s strict rules. The following are the best of the growing list of HTML5 apps out there.

