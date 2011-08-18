These Are The HTML5 Apps That Scare The Pants Off Apple

Photo: iPlayboy
It’s no secret that app developers aren’t too pleased with Apple’s in-app subscription rules.While consumers may not feel the burden — in fact, it’s easier on them — you can bet the developers taking a 30% cut every time someone purchases a book or subscribes to a magazine within their app do.
To skirt around Apple’s in-app purchases, there’s an increasing trend of developers turning to web-based HTML5 apps to sell their stuff. That way, they get to keep 100% of the revenues, and get to reach consumers on Apple’s iDevices.
It also helps developers make just one app that works on multiple devices. There’s no need to worry about app store approvals, Android fragmentation, and other rules or regulations. All the consumer needs is a tablet or smartphone that can display HTML5.
Apple famously touted the power of HTML5 last year during the whole Adobe Flash battle. Now developers are using the same technology as a weapon against Apple’s strict rules. The following are the best of the growing list of HTML5 apps out there.
Amazon's Cloud reader is an impressive HTML5 app that mimics the traditional Kindle Reader app. Cloud Reader runs entirely in Safari, but you can still download and 'pin' your books to your iPad for offline reading.
Vudu launched a new HTML5 web app last week (on the same day as Amazon's Cloud Reader, coincidentally) that lets you download TV shows or movies within Safari. Again, there's no need to deal with iTunes or in-app purchases from Apple. Everything is handled in the browser. Plus, the pricing structure is almost the same as iTunes.
Playboy launched the HTML5 version of its magazine in May, circumventing Apple's strict 'no porn' policy in the App Store. You also get access to every issue dating back to 1972.
You can subscribe for $8 per month, $60 per year, or $100 for two years.
Financial Times made the bold move to switch to HTML5 for its mobile app. That means it can update stories on the fly, and not have to go through Apple to issue new versions.
The satirical newspaper The Onion also decided to make an HTML5 app to deal with the challenges of developing for multiple platforms. The app gives you access to the same free Onion content, but will work using most mobile web browsers.
Box.net, the online storage service that's similar to Dropbox, released a HTML5 version of its app. It'll work on Honeycomb tablets, iPad, Android phones, and iPhones. You can upload practically any file type to your account from your device.
To use Box.net, direct your device's browser to m.box.net.
rumours of an HTML5-based Facebook app store started circulating based on some insider info dug up by TechCrunch.
The store, called 'Project Spartan' for now, will have HTML 5 apps from big names such as Zynga and The Huffington Post.
It's a smart move for Facebook, and surely has Apple a bit worried.
As far as we can tell, the German magazine Aside, was the first to create a fully-functional HTML 5 publication that could run on iOS and Android.
The performance wasn't perfect, but it was a great example of the potential HTML5 has for magazines.
