Apps Rule The Phone, But The Mobile Web Is Still Alive And Well

Native apps continue to dominate mobile usage, and this has threatened development of HTML5 mobile Web apps.

But mobile Web apps have improved. And the use of Web technologies like HTML5 and Javascript for app development can complement native platforms. It’s not an either/or choice.

Mobile Web apps built around HTML5 are equivalent to feature-rich desktop Web apps like Gmail. They can be accessed through mobile browsers like Safari or Chrome, and can also be wrapped in a shell of native code and deployed to the main native app stores. Alternately, developers can build ground-up native apps for Android or iOS, and then target the rest of the mobile user base with an HTML5 Web app.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we explore why HTML5 mobile Web apps are not yet down for the count. We also detail what disadvantages must be overcome by HTML5 if it is ever going to see a sustained increase in mainstream development and usage.

Here are some of the key advantages and issues surrounding HMTL5 mobile Web apps:

