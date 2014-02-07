HTML5 Is The Number Three Mobile Platform, And It Deserves A Lot More Attention

Native apps are those built expressly for a single mobile operating system, and made available through proprietary app stores. They dominate mobile usage, account for the lion’s share of developer revenue, and perhaps not surprisingly, spark the most interest among those same developers.

In contrast, HTML5, the newest cross-platform version of the Web’s publishing language, allows developers to create mobile Web apps that exist online and can be accessed and used from any kind of phone or tablet. And, despite getting scant attention, HTML5 has become the third-most widely used mobile development platform, after iOS and Android.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we explain why in the long run we believe mobile Web apps will carve out an influential role in mobile, and eventually begin to win ground against native apps — much as Web apps like Gmail have done against PC software that you install on your hard drive. We also detail what disadvantages must be overcome by HTML5 if it is ever going to see a sustained increase in mainstream development and usage.

Here are some of the key advantages and issues surrounding HTML5 mobile Web apps:

