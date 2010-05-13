HTC's Patent Complaint Against Apple Examined

OK, we’ve just gotten the full complaint HTC filed with the International Trade Commission this morning, alleging that the iPhone, iPad, and iPod infringe five of its patents and asking for sales and imports to be halted.



What’s odd here is that HTC hasn’t yet filed a lawsuit in federal court, which could mean a lot of things — HTC could just be banking on the ITC’s somewhat faster process to force Apple’s hand, or it could be less sure of its patent claims and avoiding the harsher scrutiny of a courtroom in favour of an administrative decision.

We can’t say for sure what the reasoning is — but we can read the ITC complaint and break down the claims, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do. It’s all after the break, grab the PDF or check out the gallery and follow along.

