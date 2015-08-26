HTC's next major phone has leaked, and it looks very familiar

Steve Hommerstoffer/@stagueve/Twitter Android fans who like the iPhone 6’s design might be in luck.

Nope, this isn’t an iPhone 6S leak.

Pictures of HTC’s supposed next flagship phone have been leaked from electronics leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks), and you can’t ignore the similarities with the iPhone 6.

Little is known about HTC’s next flagship device, but if the size comparison is anything to go by, it suggests that it could have a bigger screen than the iPhone 6’s 4.7-inch display.

With the white plastic antenna strips, the back of the alleged HTC device look nearly identical to the iPhone 6’s.

From the low-quality, blurry pictures, it looks like the front of the phone is all glass like the iPhone 6.

HTC’s latest flagship, the One (M9) has metal borders above and below the screen, so we might be seeing a total redesign of flagship HTC phones in 2015, which have barely changed since the One (M7) that was released in 2013.

We might also be seeing new nomenclature for HTC’s next flagship devices, as it will apparently be called the HTC A9, or Aero 9, and it’s being dubbed as HTC’s “Hero” phone to pull it out of the market share slump that the company is currently facing. It could be part of HTC’s effort to start fresh and move on from the One series, which started to see declining popularity with this year’s One (M9).

