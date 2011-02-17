HTC's Flyer Android Tablet Spotted At $730 On Amazon

Photo: Flyer via HTC

The HTC Flyer, the company’s first tablet, has been spotted on Amazon.de for €669 or about $730, Engadget reports.If that’s any measure of what pricing will be like when the tablet is available in the U.S., then the it’s overpriced.



The Flyer is already behind the curve since it will run on Android Gingerbread instead of Honeycomb, the OS optimised for tablets.

And it’s a member of the smaller family of tablets, with a 7-inch screen.

As a comparison, the iPad has a 10-inch screen and the cheapest model only costs $499. The Honeycomb-powered 10-inch Xoom starts at $600.

