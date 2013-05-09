HTC's Facebook Phone Is Clearly A Flop

AT&T and HTC dropped the price of the First, a new Android phone that runs Facebook Home, to $0.99 with a two-year contract today.



The phone hasn’t even been out a month.

The price drop also backs up reports from analysts that the phone hasn’t been selling very well. One reported that it called an AT&T store whose employees claimed it hadn’t sold any HTC First phones.

Facebook Home is an Android app from Facebook that replaces your home screen with photos and status updates from your Facebook friends. The idea is to put your social connections first on your phone, leaving apps, games, etc. as secondary tasks.

