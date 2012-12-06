The Best Features Of HTC's Windows Phone 8x

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
We think HTC’s new Windows Phone 8x is the best Windows Phone you can buy.Make sure you read our full review here and check out the gallery below for a visual tour of the latest and greatest features.
The screen is incredibly sharp and bright. It's on par with the displays found on other top-tier smartphones.
Windows Phone 8 lets you completely customise your home screen with Live Tiles that display real-time information from your apps.
Microsoft's app store is missing a lot of standard apps like Instagram and Dropbox. However, you can still find plenty of alternative apps.
U.S. carriers like AT&T pre-load the 8x with their own apps and services. Luckily, you can easily delete them.
