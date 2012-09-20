HTC And Microsoft Just Announced Two New 'Signature' Windows Phones That Launch In November

HTC and Microsoft just announced two new smartphones that will run Windows Phone 8, the mobile operating system launching this fall.



The premium device, the Windows Phone 8x, will be available in November on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. HTC did not announce specific pricing or release dates.

The entire event felt a bit odd, with HTC calling the phones the “signature” Windows Phones. Two weeks ago, Nokia claimed its Lumia 920 would be the “flagship” Windows Phone.

Hit the live blog below to see our minute-by-minute updates from the event as it happened this morning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.