A regular guy tries HTC's Vive virtual reality system -- here's what he thought

While attending Business Insider’s annual IGNITION conference in New York, I got to try out HTC’s Vive virtual reality system. I’ve had very little experience with virtual reality, and I got to try two very different video games.

One was Google’s “Tilt Brush,” which is like a super-immersive, virtual reality version of Microsoft’s “Paint” application. Then I got to try a first-person shooter called “Space Pirate.”

We’ve heard from our tech experts’ opinions on the Vive, but I wanted to try it for myself.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.