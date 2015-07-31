We were blown away by the HTC Vive virtual reality headset

Oculus may be in big trouble thanks to the HTC Vive. First seen at Mobile World Congress in March, the world has stood up and taken notice of the Vive. Created in partnership between HTC and Valve, this system uses a combination of a VR headset and laser guidance that allows the participant to have a truly interactive experience. So we sent two reporters to experience Vive and they are convinced that the world will never be the same again.

