16 HTC Phones Will Get An Upgrade To The Latest Version Of Android

HTC Sensation currently runs on Android 2.3 (Gingerbread)

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Not a mere 24 hours after Samsung announced it will soon allow Galaxy S II owners to update their Android systems to the 4.0 version (Ice Cream Sandwich), HTC announced which of its devices will be getting Google’s latest OS.The company says the HTC Sensation and HTC Sensation XE will be the first phones to receive an update in the following few weeks, while others will have to wait just a little longer.



HTC has not yet named which country Android 4.0 will arrive to first, but notes that it is working with carriers in different countries to push out the update as soon as possible.

So don’t get too excited. It could be several more weeks or even months before your HTC phone gets Ice Cream Sandwich.

Here are all the phones that can expect their share of the Ice Cream Sandwich in the near future:

DROID Incredible 2 by HTC

HTC Amaze 4G

HTC Desire S

HTC Desire HD

HTC EVO 3D

HTC EVO Design 4G

HTC Incredible S

HTC Sensation

HTC Sensation XL

HTC Sensation 4G

HTC Sensation XE

HTC Raider

HTC Rezound

HTC Rhyme

HTC Thunderbolt

HTC Vivid

