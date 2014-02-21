HTC Is Desperate For A Revolutionary New Product, So It's Going To Show Off A New Smart Watch In Secret Meetings Next Week

Hasan Kaymak A concept image of HTC’s smart watch.

HTC is expected to give wireless carriers a sneak peek at its first smart watch next week in Barcelona at the Mobile World Congress, Bloomberg reports.

HTC’s first smart watch will feature Qualcomm’s Mirasol display technology, Bluetooth connectivity, and a music player, someone familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The second watch will incorporate Google Now, the digital assistant that is built into all Android devices and available as a separate app for iPhone or iPad.

HTC is also reportedly developing a smart bracelet with a thin touchscreen display that has a music player and activity-tracking features.

The Taiwan-based company is expected to release its first wearable device by Christmas, after it has solved battery problems and LCD light problems.

HTC could use a hit new product. Even though it makes some of the best smartphones you can buy, the company’s sales continue to decline every quarter.

