HTC Strikes Back At Apple In Patent War, Wants iPhone, iPod, iPad Sales Halted In U.S.

Smartphone maker HTC claws back in its patent war with Apple: HTC has filed a complaint with the International Trade Commission accusing Apple of violating five of its patents.HTC wants the ITC to halt sales of Apple’s iPhone, iPod, and iPad in the U.S.



Apple sued HTC over its smartphones in March, accusing it of violating 20 patents.

The patent war comes as Apple is increasingly competitive with Google. HTC is one of Google’s biggest allies in mobile phones, and its recent Nexus One and Droid Incredible phones are especially similar to Apple’s iPhone.

We doubt the ITC will actually require Apple to stop selling its gadgets, but if it did, it would be costly. The iPhone is Apple’s biggest revenue generator and the iPod is its third-biggest division. (See chart below.)

Here’s HTC’s release:

HTC Sues Apple for Patent Infringement

Complaint outlines five HTC patents infringed by Apple products

HTC Corporation today took legal action against Apple Inc., filing a complaint with the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) to halt the importation and sale of the iPhone, iPad and iPod in the United States.

“As the innovator of the original Windows Mobile PocketPC Phone Edition in 2002 and the first Android smartphone in 2008, HTC believes the industry should be driven by healthy competition and innovation that offer consumers the best, most accessible mobile experiences possible,” said Jason Mackenzie, vice president of North America, HTC Corporation. “We are taking this action against Apple to protect our intellectual property, our industry partners, and most importantly our customers that use HTC phones.”

HTC’s commitment to innovation has continued for more than a decade as it has focused on building a portfolio of the world’s most advanced smartphones that are inspired by consumers and provide them with a variety of choices in software, design, form-factor, price and wireless carrier. Today, consumers in the United States can choose between 12 HTC smartphones with the national wireless carriers. HTC has continuously strived to bring innovative smartphone choices to consumers, like the recently unveiled HTC EVO 4G with Sprint, DROID Incredible by HTC with Verizon Wireless and the HTC HD2 with T-Mobile. For more information on HTC’s long-standing commitment to consumers innovation and choice go to: www.htc.com/quietlybrilliant

