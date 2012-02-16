HTC Is Working On The Latest Spotify Killer With Help From Beats Audio

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

HTC is putting the final touches on its own streaming music service to rival Spotify, Om Malik of GigaOm reports.Malik says the service could be announced as soon as this month at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The announcement will coincide with some new smartphones and a tablet.



The move, if true, makes sense. HTC now owns a large chunk of Beats Audio, which was started by Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre, two guys with major influence in the music industry. If anyone can get record labels on board for an HTC-only streaming service, it’s them.

HTC’s music service will likely be the default app on all of the company’s upcoming smartphones and tablets. Malik didn’t have any information on how much HTC’s music service would cost, saying those details were still being hammered out.

