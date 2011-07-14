We're Pleasantly Surprised With HTC's New Facebook Phone [Photos]

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

I’ll admit it. I thought HTC’s Status was going to be a joke.The Status is the first major phone with deep Facebook integration, and looks like a BlackBerry Bold and HTC Incredible had a baby.



I got my demo unit yesterday, and it was refreshing for someone to finally hand me a phone that wasn’t trying hard to be an iPhone.

The Status is perfect for what it’s supposed to be: A phone for people who love communicating on Facebook.

You won’t see too many power users running to grab the Status, but at $49 (on contract) it’s a good option for those who want a casual experience.

I’ll have my full review of the Status in a few days. For now, check out some photos and more initial impressions below.

