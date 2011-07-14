We're Pleasantly Surprised With HTC's New Facebook Phone [Photos]

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
I’ll admit it. I thought HTC’s Status was going to be a joke.The Status is the first major phone with deep Facebook integration, and looks like a BlackBerry Bold and HTC Incredible had a baby.
I got my demo unit yesterday, and it was refreshing for someone to finally hand me a phone that wasn’t trying hard to be an iPhone.
The Status is perfect for what it’s supposed to be: A phone for people who love communicating on Facebook.
You won’t see too many power users running to grab the Status, but at $49 (on contract) it’s a good option for those who want a casual experience.
I’ll have my full review of the Status in a few days. For now, check out some photos and more initial impressions below.
The Status has a full QWERTY keyboard with a dedicated Facebook button. The Facebook button launches an app that lets you post photos and updates to your Facebook profile.
This is the app that launches when you press the Facebook button. You can snap a photo or write a post from here.
It runs Android 2.3 Gingerbread with HTC's Sense skin. HTC did a good job condensing the interface for the small 2.6-inch touchscreen.
One problem: Most Android apps are designed for screens 3.5 inches or larger. Some apps look squished on the Status.
HTC stuck the four function keys below the screen. It all fits surprisingly well on such a tiny device.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.