HTC Is Reportedly Working On A Beautiful Apple Watch Killer

Apple HTC is preparing a response to the Apple Watch.

HTC is working on a smartwatch slated for launch early next year, according to a CNET report.

That watch will likely rely on a sleek design to draw consumers. HTC had considered skipping the smartwatch altogether, thinking the market had become too crowded already, according to the report.

Their about-face signals a strong entry into the smartwatch market.

HTC had originally planned to release a smartwatch at the end of this year, according to some rumours. Its entry into the market will likely debut alongside their next smartphone, sometime during the first quarter of 2015.

HTC is one of the few Android phone makers that makes beautiful products too. Critics have showered the company’s One line of phones with praise since the first one launched in 2013.

