HTC Shipping Nexus One To Verizon

From DigiTimes: HTC (High Tech Computer) has started shipping CDMA-version of the Nexus One Google phones to Verizon Wireless, which will begin to market the smartphones this month or in April at the earliest, according to a Chinese-language report. HTC will also ship the Nexus One to Vodafone soon, the paper added.



