HTC Is Launching A New Phone With An iTunes-Like Movie Download Service For Android

Photo: HTC

HTC will launch a new online media store called HTC Watch with it’s new phone, the Sensation.The Sensation is a 4G phone on T-Mobile and will be the first phone to include the Watch app. The hardware is very similar to the HTC Thunderbolt on Verizon.



In a press release, the company says the store will have access to the latest movies and TV shows for download.

Watch will let you start streaming videos as they download. You also have the choice to rent or buy movies and watch them on up to five HTC devices.

HTC made no mention on how much movies and TV shows will cost. The Sensation phone and service will launch this summer.

So far, Samsung is the only other manufacturer to offer a media centre for Android. There’s still no universal Android market for music, movies, and TV shows, which still puts the platform at a huge disadvantage to iOS and iTunes.

