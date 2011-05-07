ARE THEY CRAZY? HTC Is Selling Its Tablet Pen For A Whopping $80

Photo: Flyer via HTC

HTC’s first tablet, the Flyer, is already available for pre order on Best Buy.But it looks like the one feature that makes the Flyer stand out, the nifty stylus that lets you take notes, is going to set you back a whopping $80.



We understand there’s probably a lot of tech behind the stylus, but asking customers to shell out an extra $80 on top of the $500 tablet is a bit much.

[Via Android Central]

