The 'Ultimate' Selfie Phone Is Coming This Fall From HTC

HTC is reportedly preparing to release a smartphone that it claims will be able to take the “ultimate” selfie, according to a new tip from @evleaks.

The phone, codenamed Eye, is expected to hit AT&T in the fourth quarter of this year.

Ever since the company’s One handset received positive reviews last year, HTC has been putting more effort into the cameras in its smartphones.

This unreleased device, for example, is likely to come with a high resolution front-facing camera since HTC is billing it as a phone for taking selfies.

The recently released second-generation One comes with a dual rear camera capable of taking image with 3-D effects. Its budget phone that debuted earlier this year, the HTC Desire 816, comes with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, while most other phones feature a front camera with a 1 or 2-megapixel resolution.

