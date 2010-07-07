HTC Sales Soar 58% Thanks To Google Android

HTC CEO Peter Chou

HTC, the Taiwanese smartphone maker that’s now mostly known for its Google Android phones, just posted a huge Q2.Sales grew 58% year-over-year to 60.5 billion New Taiwan dollars (USD $1.9 billion) and net income grew 33% year-over-year to NT$8.6 billion (USD $268 million), smashing earlier forecasts.



HTC still sells some Microsoft Windows Mobile phones, but its huge growth driver over the past year has been Google’s Android platform. Recent U.S. models include the Droid Incredible at Verizon Wireless, the EVO 4G at Sprint Nextel, the Nexus One (via Google) and several models through T-Mobile.

HTC has become so synonymous with Android phones that Apple is suing the company for patent infringement, ostensibly as a proxy battle with Google itself.

Yuanta Securities analyst Bonnie Chang tells the WSJ that she expects HTC to ship 20 million phones this year, up from 12 million last year.

Don’t miss: What’s Up With All The GIANT Google Android Phones?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.