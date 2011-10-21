Need A Phone For The Lady In Your Life? Check Out The HTC Rhyme [REVIEW]

Dylan Love
htc rhyme

Photo: Dylan Love

Between the light purple colour and the included “phone jewelry,” HTC’s Rhyme is clearly marketed to the fairer sex. The $200 phone is a bit steep on price, but is it worth it?I, the adventurous male product reviewer, carried the Rhyme around for a day to find out.

What I liked
If you’ve never used an Android phone before, the Rhyme learning curve is nothing to worry about. You’ll have no problem setting up email, adding apps, and quickly getting comfortable with your new phone.

I really loved the camera on this as well. A 5 megapixel chip is more than suitable for casual photography while you’re out and about. It’s the same quality as the iPhone 4.

The Rhyme’s emphasis is not on having all the latest bells and whistles. It seemed to present itself as a telephone first, Internet gadget second. And I definitely liked that.

What I didn’t like
Charging the phone was a little obnoxious — the cover to the port is exactly the same size as the port itself, so there’s not a lot of wiggle room. I suspect the cover gets broken in over time, but this was definitely a noticeable problem up front.

The phone also includes a “charm” — it’s a small cube on the end of a headphone cable that lights up when you have a notification, like a missed call or a new text message. This definitely wasn’t for me.

I also noticed that just one day of carrying it in my pocket was enough to scratch the back ever so slightly. For a phone that’s as pretty as this, it’s a shame.

Should you buy it?
I’d vote against buying it. I didn’t find a single feature to merit the $200 premium — plenty of killer Verizon smartphones offer equal or better performance for a much lower price. (Hello, iPhone 4S, Droid Razr, and Galaxy Nexus…)

But then again, the Rhyme is so pretty.

Small, lightweight, easy to hold

Here's the reverse view

Here's the USB charging port that we had to wrestle with

The phone feels great in your hand, though

Here's the charm-thing (pretty sure we were using it incorrectly)

We liked this camera

The back got some very tiny scratches after just one day's use

The screen was bright and usable even in direct sunlight

A great phone, but I don't think it's worth the price

We wish this phone was a little more affordable

