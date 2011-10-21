Need A Phone For The Lady In Your Life? Check Out The HTC Rhyme [REVIEW]

Photo: Dylan Love

Between the light purple colour and the included “phone jewelry,” HTC’s Rhyme is clearly marketed to the fairer sex. The $200 phone is a bit steep on price, but is it worth it?I, the adventurous male product reviewer, carried the Rhyme around for a day to find out.



What I liked

If you’ve never used an Android phone before, the Rhyme learning curve is nothing to worry about. You’ll have no problem setting up email, adding apps, and quickly getting comfortable with your new phone.

I really loved the camera on this as well. A 5 megapixel chip is more than suitable for casual photography while you’re out and about. It’s the same quality as the iPhone 4.

The Rhyme’s emphasis is not on having all the latest bells and whistles. It seemed to present itself as a telephone first, Internet gadget second. And I definitely liked that.

What I didn’t like

Charging the phone was a little obnoxious — the cover to the port is exactly the same size as the port itself, so there’s not a lot of wiggle room. I suspect the cover gets broken in over time, but this was definitely a noticeable problem up front.

The phone also includes a “charm” — it’s a small cube on the end of a headphone cable that lights up when you have a notification, like a missed call or a new text message. This definitely wasn’t for me.

I also noticed that just one day of carrying it in my pocket was enough to scratch the back ever so slightly. For a phone that’s as pretty as this, it’s a shame.

Should you buy it?

I’d vote against buying it. I didn’t find a single feature to merit the $200 premium — plenty of killer Verizon smartphones offer equal or better performance for a much lower price. (Hello, iPhone 4S, Droid Razr, and Galaxy Nexus…)

But then again, the Rhyme is so pretty.

