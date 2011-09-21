Here's A First Look At HTC's New Smartphone For The Ladies [HANDS ON]

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
HTC unveiled the Rhyme, its “stylish” smartphone that, despite what they may say, is obviously designed for the fairer sex.We got some hands on time with the Rhyme this morning. Right off the bat, we think it looks and feels a lot like the HTC Sensation, except its wrapped in a metallic purple case.
But what we really dig is the new HTC Sense skin. The iconic “flip clock” is gone, replaced by a sleek widget that we actually think looks a lot better. We also like the new icons on the side for common apps like Mail, Camera, and Messaging.
There’s a nice new dock too — very minimal. Just a button to open up your full app library and another to launch the phone. Hit the break for photos!
Look! A very manly silver version of the Rhyme. Unfortunately, we were told this is an international model and won't be available in the U.S.
This is the Charm, another accessory that comes with the Rhyme. The Charm lights up whenever you have a missed call, text message, e-mail, etc. It's an interesting concept, but still feels too feminine for a broad audience
This speaker accessory clips on your car's sun visor for hands-free calling. There's also a purple-y Bluetooth headset
