HTC President: Samsung's New Galaxy Phone Is Just A Piece Of Cheap Plastic

Despite making the best Android phone, HTC has always played second fiddle to Samsung in terms of sales.

Both companies have two new flagship devices launching at almost the same time. HTC’s new One phone is available now online and in Verizon stores, and will be available through other carrier stores and Best Buy by April 10. Samsung’s new Galaxy S5 phone will launch on or around April 11, depending on the carrier.

Following HTC’s big launch event Tuesday in New York, the company’s president, Jason Mackenzie, wasn’t shy about throwing punches at Samsung, both on stage and behind closed doors.

“We’re a company that invests in our customers and delivers a beautifully designed product that you can feel proud of,” Mackenzie said in an interview with Business Insider. “Samsung is a company that’s focused on investing in advertising.”

Mackenzie’s comment is a common critique of Samsung. The theory goes that Samsung’s success doesn’t come from making great devices, but from its massive marketing and advertising budget.

“I think they play to their strength: they say, ‘we have a lot of cash, let’s go out and paint the world blue,'” Mackenzie added. “And I think that’s evident when you look at that product.”

Mackenzie echoed the same things tech pundits have been saying about Samsung phones for years now: That they’re made out of poorly designed and cheap-feeling plastic.

“If you want to buy a product built out of cheap plastic, there’s a solution for you,” Mackenzie said of the Galaxy S5. “But we’re going after a different customer, someone who wants the best.”

