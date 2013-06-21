If HTC Really Did Sign A $12 Million Deal With Robert Downey Jr., This Is The Commercial We Want To See

Maybe Samsung’s celebrity ads aren’t the reason its smartphones are so popular, but looks like HTC wants a piece of that anyway.



HTC has reportedly signed Robert Downey Jr. to be its new spokesperson, Bloomberg’s Tim Culpan reports, citing two unnamed sources.

The deal pays Downey $12 million, Culpan says, and also gives him creative control over the commercials. He’s expected to appear in them as himself, not as Iron Man or Sherlock Holmes.

But we hope he changes his mind about that. It sure would be fun to see Iron Man swoop into that hilarious Windows Phone Wedding commercial and take out both team Samsung and team iPhone with one blast of his ray gun.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.