HTC's First 10-Inch Tablet Could Beat The Galaxy Tab And Finally Make Honeycomb Usable

Engadget just got their hands on the secret 10-inch HTC tablet codenamed “Puccini.”If the Puccini is anything like some of HTC’s more recent phones (like the Sensation phone), it’s going to be killer.



The Puccini will run HTC Sense UI for Android Honeycomb, a skin which could potentially make the thing much easier to navigate.

We’re big fans of HTC’s Sense skin for Android phones, so we have high hopes to see what it can do on a full-sized tablet.

Featuring a 1.5 Ghz dual-core processor, 8 MP rear camera, 1 GB of RAM, and a 1280 x 800 10-inch display, it will be serious competition for the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1.

It’s also rumoured to be the first tablet to run on AT&T’s 4G LTE, but will also come in a Wi-Fi version at some point. Like the HTC Flyer 7-inch tab, the Puccini will be compatible with HTC’s pricey but fun stylus.

There are no details on a release date or price point at this time, but word on the street is that the device’s official name will be the “Jetstream 4G.”

